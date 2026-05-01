International flights return to Kirkuk after two-month shutdown

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's Kirkuk International Airport resumed international flights on Friday after a suspension lasting more than two months, the airport administration announced.

The facility received its first incoming aircraft, as the administration moves to expand routes and return the flight schedule to normal in the coming period.

Domestic flights had resumed on April 10 after being halted due to aviation risks tied to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran