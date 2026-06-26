World Cup night sends Australia, Sweden through

Shafaq News

Australia and the Netherlands booked key World Cup knockout positions on Thursday, while Turkiye stunned the United States and Japan held Sweden in the final round of Group D and Group F matches.

Paraguay vs Australia

Australia booked their place in the Round of 32 after holding Paraguay to a goalless draw at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The result left Australia second in Group D with four points, behind the United States on six, while Paraguay also finished on four points but dropped to third and must wait to see whether they qualify among the best third-placed teams.

The match was tense and physical, with Australia controlling long stretches before Paraguay improved after halftime. Cristian Volpato and Jordan Bos tested Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill before the break, while Julio Enciso became Paraguay’s main threat in the second half.

Enciso dragged one of Paraguay’s best late chances wide, before Bos nearly won it for Australia in the 89th minute after driving into the box from the right.

The draw was enough for Tony Popovic’s side, who advanced to the knockout stage for the third time and will face the Group G runner-up in the Round of 32.

Turkiye vs United States

In Los Angeles, Turkiye ended their World Cup campaign with a dramatic 3-2 win over a heavily rotated United States side. The US, already confirmed as Group D winners, made nine changes but still started quickly, with Auston Trusty scoring in the third minute.

Turkiye responded through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz to take a 2-1 lead before halftime and register their first goals of the tournament.

Sebastian Berhalter pulled the US level early in the second half with a long-range strike, but substitute Kaan Ayhan scored late at the far post to give Turkiye their first win of the competition.

The victory allowed Turkiye to leave the tournament with pride after earlier defeats to Australia and Paraguay, while the United States now turn to their Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Netherlands vs Tunisia

In Kansas City, the Netherlands beat Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F with seven points. Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri turned the ball into his own net in the third minute, before Brian Brobbey doubled the Dutch lead four minutes later.

Tunisia, already eliminated before kickoff, briefly cut the deficit in the second half through Hazem Mastouri, but Jan Paul van Hecke restored the Netherlands’ two-goal cushion and secured Ronald Koeman’s side top spot.

The win sends the Netherlands into a Round of 32 meeting with Morocco after an unbeaten group campaign that began with a draw against Japan and continued with victories over Sweden and Tunisia.

Japan vs Sweden

In Dallas, Japan secured second place in Group F after a 1-1 draw with Sweden, who also advanced as one of the best third-placed teams. After a quiet first half, Daizen Maeda put Japan ahead in the 56th minute following a slick team move involving Ritsu Doan.

Sweden responded six minutes later through Anthony Elanga, whose left-footed strike gave Graham Potter’s side the result it needed to recover from its 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands and remain alive.

Japan will face Brazil in the Round of 32 after going unbeaten in the group stage, while Sweden must wait for the final bracket picture after qualifying from third place.