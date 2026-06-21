World Cup June 22 preview: Argentina seek knockout stage

Shafaq News

Three World Cup matches fall on Monday’s Baghdad schedule, with Uruguay facing Cape Verde at 01:00, New Zealand meeting Egypt at 04:00, and Argentina playing Austria at 20:00.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Cape Verde enter their second Group H match against Uruguay with belief after holding European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw in their World Cup debut. Coach Bubista has framed Cape Verde’s campaign as a message for underdogs across Africa, as the team want to show that smaller football nations can compete on the biggest stage.

Goalkeeper Vozinha was central to the result against Spain, producing a standout display that turned Cape Verde’s debut into one of the tournament’s early stories.

Uruguay, meanwhile, need a stronger performance after opening with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia. Marcelo Bielsa’s side still carry the experience and attacking quality to control the group, but the Spain-Cape Verde result has left Group H more open than expected.

A win would move either team into a strong position before the final group round, while another draw would keep the qualification race wide open.

New Zealand vs Egypt

New Zealand and Egypt meet in Vancouver with both teams chasing the first World Cup victory in their history. New Zealand opened with a 2-2 draw against Iran after twice taking the lead, while Egypt held Belgium 1-1 in a result that kept Group G level after the first round of matches.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has dismissed talk of unrest involving Mohamed Salah and stressed that the Liverpool forward remains central to the squad before a match Egypt believe can put them close to the knockout stage.

Stopping Salah will require a collective defensive effort, especially with Omar Marmoush also offering Egypt another attacking route, former New Zealand coach Ricki Herbert warned.

The stakes are direct for both sides –win would put either New Zealand or Egypt in a strong position before the final group match, while defeat would leave qualification dependent on a difficult last round.

Argentina vs Austria

Argentina face Austria in Arlington with a chance to move close to the knockout stage after opening their title defense with a 3-0 win over Algeria. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in that match, drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history and giving Argentina early control of Group J.

Austria also opened with a win, beating Jordan 3-1 in their first World Cup match in decades. Marko Arnautovic came off the bench to make the difference after Jordan had threatened to turn the match.

The meeting now brings together the group’s two early leaders. A win would leave Argentina on the brink of the round of 32 and could secure top spot depending on the result between Jordan and Algeria.

The match is also a chance for Austria to test their return to the World Cup against the defending champions and strengthen their own push toward the knockout stage.