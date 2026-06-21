Syrians protest fuel price hike in Qamishli

Shafaq News- Qamishli

Dozens of residents and shop owners in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli blocked roads and burned tires on Sunday, protesting the recent diesel price hike and deteriorating public services.

The protesters gathered on a main street in the city center, demanding lower fuel prices, stable electricity supplies, and better services after authorities raised the price of unsubsidized diesel from 55 cents to 75 cents per liter and reduced fuel allocations to the services sector, Shafaq News correspondent in Syria reported.

Serwan Sheikhi, one of the protesters, told Shafaq News that prolonged power outages and reduced fuel supplies for essential services had worsened living conditions, particularly as temperatures rise and students prepare for nationwide examinations. He urged the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to cooperate in improving services, lowering prices, and restoring electricity through the public grid.

Many private generators have suspended operations or reduced working hours because of fuel shortages and rising operating costs, leaving large parts of Al-Hasakah province without electricity. “Cuts in subsidized diesel supplies for generators and bakeries are placing additional strain on an economy already weakened by the depreciation of the Syrian pound,” said Shiyar Hassan, a resident of Qamishli.

An administrative source, meanwhile, attributed the latest increase in diesel prices to efforts to reorganize the energy sector as institutions affiliated with the SDF integrate into the Syrian government.

Local traders warned that the issue could further slow business activity and increase pressure on households, while protester Youssef Ali vowed that demonstrations would continue until their demands are met.