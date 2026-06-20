World Cup 2026 June 21 preview: Spain seek response

Shafaq News

Four World Cup matches fall on Sunday’s Baghdad schedule, with Ecuador facing Curacao at 03:00, Tunisia meeting Japan at 07:00, Spain playing Saudi Arabia at 19:00, and Belgium facing Iran at 22:00.

Ecuador vs Curacao

The day opens in Kansas City, where Ecuador face Curacao in a Group E match that already carries pressure for both sides. Ecuador lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their opener, ending a long unbeaten run and leaving Sebastian Beccacece’s side needing a response before their final group match against Germany.

Beccacece has warned against expecting Ecuador to repeat Germany’s 7-1 win over Curacao, stressing that his team must stay focused, avoid transition mistakes, and win the match on their own terms.

Ecuador’s strength remains their midfield structure, led by Moises Caicedo, and the experience of Enner Valencia in attack. The problem from the first match was not control, but turning pressure into goals.

Curacao enter from the other side of the table but with one of the tournament’s most emotional stories. The Caribbean side became the smallest country ever to reach the World Cup, and their first goal against Germany gave Dick Advocaat’s team a moment of history despite the heavy defeat.

Tunisia vs Japan

Tunisia and Japan meet at Estadio Monterrey in a Group F match carrying both sporting pressure and tournament history, with the fixture marking the 1,000th match in World Cup finals history.

Tunisia arrive under new coach Herve Renard after Sabri Lamouchi was dismissed following the 5-1 defeat to Sweden in the opening round. Renard has moved quickly to reset the squad, calling for unity, discipline, and a near-perfect performance against a Japan side he described as the best team in Asia.

Japan opened with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, showing resilience through Daichi Kamada’s late equalizer and confirming their ability to stay in matches even against technically stronger opponents.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side will again rely on collective discipline, fast combinations, and late running from midfield, while Tunisia need a sharper defensive structure after being exposed badly by Sweden.

The match gives Tunisia a chance to rescue their campaign under Renard, but another defeat would leave them close to elimination before their final group game against the Netherlands.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Spain face Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium under pressure to turn possession into goals after opening Group H with a goalless draw against Cape Verde.

Luis de la Fuente’s side dominated the ball in their first match but lacked cutting edge, raising questions over how Spain can break down organized opponents at the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal remains one of the main talking points. The Barcelona winger returned from a hamstring injury with a limited appearance against Cape Verde and has urged patience, saying he is not yet ready for a full match.

Spain could still turn to Yamal and Nico Williams for more pace and width, with De la Fuente needing a more direct attacking threat after Mikel Oyarzabal struggled to influence the opener.

Saudi Arabia arrive with confidence after drawing 1-1 with Uruguay. Georgios Donis’ side showed organization, physical commitment, and enough counterattacking threat to suggest they can frustrate another favorite.

The match also carries historical weight for Saudi football after the country’s 2022 win over Argentina, though this Saudi side now face a different challenge: proving that their Uruguay draw was not an isolated result.

With all four teams in Group H opening on one point, Spain need a win to restore control, while Saudi Arabia know another result against a major opponent would put them in a strong position before the final round.

Belgium vs Iran

Belgium and Iran close Sunday’s Baghdad schedule at Los Angeles Stadium in a Group G match shaped by pressure, balance, and off-field tension around Iran’s campaign. All four teams in the group opened with one point, after Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt and Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand.

Belgium need a sharper performance after a sluggish opener in which the Red Devils failed to turn their quality into control. The match against Iran is an early chance to reset the group before facing New Zealand in the final round.

Iran enter with their own pressure after allowing New Zealand back into their opening match, but their attacking display also showed enough threat to trouble Belgium if the game becomes stretched.

The build-up to Iran’s tournament has also carried a travel and ticket-allocation dispute, after the Iranian Football Federation said its ticket allocation had been withdrawn days before the World Cup, leaving some supporters unable to attend matches they had planned for.

On the field, the match could decide the direction of Group G. A Belgium win would settle early nerves, while an Iran victory would put the Asian side in position to chase qualification before facing Egypt.