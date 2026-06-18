World Cup June 19 preview: Co-hosts chase control

Shafaq News

Three World Cup matches fall on Friday’s Baghdad schedule, with Canada facing Qatar at 01:00, Mexico meeting South Korea at 04:00, and the United States hosting Australia at 22:00.

Canada vs Qatar

Canada and Qatar meet at BC Place in Vancouver with Group B finely balanced after all four teams opened with 1-1 draws.

Canada drew Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener, while Qatar earned a point against Switzerland, improving on their 2022 World Cup campaign, when they exited without a point as hosts.

Coach Jesse Marsch wants Canada to take control earlier after admitting Bosnia shaped the opening phase of the first match. He also confirmed that Alphonso Davies is fit and available, giving the co-hosts an important option on the left side.

Canada will again rely on strong home support, this time in Vancouver, where Marsch expects a packed BC Place to give his side a clear lift.

Meanwhile, Qatar enter with momentum of their own after their draw with Switzerland. Midfielder Karim Boudiaf emphasized that the team understand the importance of the Canada match and are targeting a positive result to strengthen their position before the final group round.

Mexico vs South Korea

Mexico and South Korea meet at Guadalajara Stadium in a Group A match that could shape the race for first place, with both teams entering on three points.

Mexico opened with a 2-0 win over South Africa, but coach Javier Aguirre has warned his players that there is no more room for debut nerves after several appeared tense in the opening match.

Aguirre must also adjust his defense after Cesar Montes was sent off against South Africa, leaving the co-hosts without one of their central defenders.

South Korea began with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, secured by a late Oh Hyeon-gyu goal. Coach Hong Myung-bo could have more options available, with midfielders Bae Jun-ho and Kim Tae-hyeon nearing returns from injury.

Aguirre has identified South Korea’s speed in transition as the main threat, while Hong must decide whether to keep Son Heung-min in attack or use him in a deeper supporting role.

USA vs Australia

The United States and Australia meet in Seattle in a Group D match between two teams that made strong starts. The US opened with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, while Australia beat Turkiye 2-0 through goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

Despite the home advantage, the US have pushed back against the idea that Australia will be a straightforward opponent. Tim Weah told reporters that the Americans respect Australia’s fight, discipline, and hunger, while the team remain focused on preparation rather than outside comments.

Christian Pulisic’s fitness remains a point to watch after he was substituted at halftime against Paraguay with a calf issue.

Australia arrive with confidence after their win over Turkiye, but assistant coach Hayden Foxe has warned the squad to move on quickly from that result and focus on the US.