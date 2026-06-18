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Iraq names new national security adviser, intelligence chief

Iraq names new national security adviser, intelligence chief
2026-06-18T15:37:11+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi appointed Qasim Al-Aboudi as the country's new national security adviser, replacing Qasim Al-Araji, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Al-Zaidi also approved changes at the Iraqi National Security Service, appointing Basim Al-Badri as the agency's new chief in place of Abdul Karim Al-Basri.

No further details were immediately available regarding the reasons behind the appointments or the timing of the leadership changes.

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