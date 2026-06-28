World Cup Group K sends Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo through

Shafaq News- Miami/ Atlanta

Colombia finished top of World Cup Group K after a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Saturday, while DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta to secure their first World Cup win and reach the Round of 32 for the first time.

The results sent three teams through: Colombia first with seven points, Portugal second with five, and DR Congo third with four. Uzbekistan finished bottom without a point in their debut World Cup campaign.

Colombia will face Ghana in the Round of 32, Portugal will meet Croatia in Toronto, and DR Congo will stay in Atlanta for a knockout tie against England.

Colombia vs Portugal

Colombia and Portugal drew 0-0 at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in front of 64,478 fans, with first place in Group K at stake.

Colombia needed only a draw to finish first, while Portugal had to win to overtake Nestor Lorenzo’s side. The result kept Colombia unbeaten and left Portugal second.

Jhon Cordoba headed over inside the opening minute, before Jhon Arias released him again in the 17th minute for a powerful effort saved by Diogo Costa. Arias nearly broke through after a flowing move, only for Ruben Neves to clear his effort off the line.

Portugal’s clearest first-half chance came through Bruno Fernandes in the 39th minute, but Camilo Vargas produced a point-blank save. Joao Felix later sent an acrobatic volley over the bar.

Colombia remained the more threatening side after the break. Richard Rios went close, James Rodriguez had a volley deflected away, and Davinson Sanchez thought he had scored late with a far-post header, but VAR ruled the goal out for a tight offside.

Rafael Leao almost punished Colombia in stoppage time with a shot across goal, but Portugal could not find the win they needed.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet night, receiving little service and testing Vargas only with a long-range free kick.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 at Atlanta Stadium, coming from behind to reach the World Cup knockouts for the first time.

Uzbekistan struck first in the 10th minute through captain Eldor Shomurodov, who ran onto an Abbosbek Fayzullaev flick and lobbed goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi from a tight angle.

DR Congo appeared to equalize seven minutes later when Nathanael Mbuku finished after a Brian Cipenga run, but the goal was ruled out after a pitch-side VAR review because Mbuku’s trailing hand had struck Sherzod Nasrullaev in the face during the build-up.

Uzbekistan led at halftime, but Fabio Cannavaro’s side dropped deeper after the break and invited pressure.

The equalizer came after Abdukodir Khusanov brought down Yoane Wissa in the penalty area. Wissa sent Abduvohid Nematov the wrong way from the spot to make it 1-1.

In the 78th minute, Meschack Elia’s blocked shot spun toward goal, and substitute Fiston Mayele reacted first, flicking the ball over Nematov to put DR Congo ahead.

Wissa sealed the comeback in stoppage time, carrying the ball across the edge of the penalty area before driving a low shot into the corner.

The result marked a historic reversal for DR Congo, returning to the tournament 52 years after their only previous appearance, when they competed as Zaire in 1974 and lost all three matches without scoring. This time, Sebastien Desabre’s side leave the group stage with a draw against Portugal, a narrow defeat to Colombia, and a comeback win over Uzbekistan.

Desabre praised his players’ belief after the match and said preparations for England would begin immediately.

Uzbekistan exited their first World Cup after three defeats.