World Cup 2026 begins: Football enters its biggest era

Shafaq News- Mexico City

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opens Thursday with a ceremony in Mexico City at 8:30 PM Baghdad time, launching the largest tournament in football history and a 39-day event expected to draw more than five million fans across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The ceremony at Mexico City Stadium begins 90 minutes before co-host Mexico face South Africa in the opening match, setting off a 48-team World Cup that will feature 104 matches, 12 groups, 16 host cities, and a new Round of 32.

FIFA said Shakira and Burna Boy will perform “Dai Dai,” the official World Cup 2026 song, while Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla are also part of the Mexico City lineup.

The show opens a tournament spread across three host countries for the first time, with Mexico, Canada, and the United States each staging ceremonies around their opening matches.

The football begins with a fixture already tied to World Cup memory. Mexico and South Africa also opened the 2010 tournament in Johannesburg, when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored one of the most famous opening goals in World Cup history before Rafael Márquez equalized in a 1-1 draw.

The 2026 format gives more teams a path to the knockout stage –the top two teams from each of the 12 groups will advance, along with the eight best third-placed teams, creating a 32-team knockout field before the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoff, and final.

That expansion makes every point and goal difference matter, especially for teams outside the traditional elite.

Ones to Watch

Spain enter as one of the clearest favorites, backed by a generation built around technical control, speed, and young attacking talent. France, finalists in the last two World Cups, arrive with an elite squad led by Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina begin as defending champions, with Lionel Messi set for another World Cup campaign alongside a younger core that has already carried the pressure of a title defense. Brazil, England, Portugal, and Germany also enter with enough quality to believe they can survive the longest route in World Cup history.

The tournament also brings together football’s icons and its next wave.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the global names, Mbappe leads France into another title push, Erling Haaland finally gets his World Cup stage with Norway, and Jude Bellingham gives England a midfield leader for the knockout nights. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane carry Egypt and Senegal into another major tournament.

Younger players could define the month as well. Spain’s Lamine Yamal enters as one of the brightest talents in world football, while Germany’s Florian Wirtz, Brazil’s Endrick, France’s Désiré Doué, and Mexico’s 17-year-old Gilberto Mora are among the names capable of turning the tournament into a breakthrough stage.

The expanded field also gives underdogs more room to dream. Morocco return after their historic semifinal run in 2022. Japan enter after a dominant qualifying campaign and years of steady growth, while Colombia bring speed, creativity, and tournament edge.

Cape Verde, Uzbekistan, and Jordan will play their first World Cups, turning the expanded edition into a platform for new football stories.

In Group I, Iraq return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The Lions of Mesopotamia have been drawn with France, Senegal, and Norway in one of the tournament’s most demanding groups. Graham Arnold’s side will aim for Iraq’s first World Cup points after ending a 40-year absence through a long qualifying campaign and an intercontinental playoff against Bolivia.

The new format could matter. Iraq may not need a top-two finish to stay alive if they can compete for one of the eight third-place qualification spots. That makes every point, every goal, and every defensive stand important.

Ones to Miss

Even with 48 teams, several major football nations and stars are absent. Italy are the biggest missing name after failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup, leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sandro Tonali outside the tournament. Nigeria also miss out, keeping Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman away from North America.

Poland’s absence means Robert Lewandowski is likely denied one final World Cup stage, while Georgia’s failure to qualify leaves Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at home. Other notable absences include Chile, Cameroon, and Costa Rica.

Over 39 days, the tournament will show whether expansion creates chaos, whether the favorites can hold their ground, whether new teams can break through, and whether Iraq’s return after 40 years can become more than a moment of pride.

The opening ceremony starts the show. The football will decide the story.