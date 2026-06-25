World Cup 2026 June 26 preview: Iraq’s hopes hang on Senegal

Shafaq News

Six World Cup matches fall on Friday in Baghdad time, with Group F and Group D reaching their final decisions before Group I closes with Norway facing France for first place and Iraq meeting Senegal in a last-chance fixture.

Tunisia vs Netherlands

Tunisia face the Netherlands at 02:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Kansas City Stadium, with the Dutch chasing first place in Group F and Tunisia trying to end a difficult campaign with dignity.

The Netherlands enter the match level near the top of the group after drawing 2-2 with Japan and beating Sweden 5-1, leaving Ronald Koeman’s side in position to control its route into the Round of 32. Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey, Xavi Simons, and Denzel Dumfries give the Dutch several routes to goal, while Koeman has stressed that the target remains winning the group rather than calculating future opponents.

Tunisia have already been eliminated after losing 5-1 to Sweden and 4-0 to Japan, results that led to Sabri Lamouchi’s dismissal and the late appointment of Herve Renard, who has urged his players to show pride in their final match, while goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen said the squad remains united despite the early exit.

Japan vs Sweden

Japan meet Sweden at 02:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Dallas Stadium, in the decisive Group F match for second place and possibly first. Japan have four points after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands and a 4-0 win over Tunisia, putting Hajime Moriyasu’s side on the edge of another World Cup knockout appearance.

The challenge is that Japan have had to manage major absences, including Takefusa Kubo, Wataru Endo, Kaoru Mitoma, and Takumi Minamino. Moriyasu has leaned on structure, collective movement, and flexible replacements to keep the team balanced.

Daichi Kamada and Ayase Ueda remain central to Japan’s threat, while their pressing and wide combinations will test a Swedish defense still recovering from a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands.

Sweden began with a 5-1 win over Tunisia but then collapsed against the Dutch, leaving Graham Potter’s side needing a response.

Potter has warned that Sweden must fix its defensive problems, but Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres still give the team enough attacking quality to trouble Japan if they receive service early.

Turkiye vs United States

Turkiye face the United States at 05:00 a.m. Baghdad time at Los Angeles Stadium, with the US already confirmed as Group D winners and Turkiye eliminated. Mauricio Pochettino has made clear that he will protect several booked players, with Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, and Folarin Balogun not expected to start because another yellow card would trigger suspension.

Christian Pulisic has been recovering from a calf problem, and the US medical staff must decide whether to start him or use him from the bench.

The match has little effect on the top of Group D, but Pochettino has stressed that his selections must still show hunger to win. The US also enter with rising public support at home after securing qualification early.

Turkiye have lost both matches and are out, but coach Vincenzo Montella has framed the fixture as a chance to answer criticism and play for pride. Arda Guler, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Kenan Yildiz still give Turkiye technical quality, but their tournament has lacked finishing and defensive control.

Paraguay vs Australia

Paraguay meet Australia at 05:00 a.m. Baghdad time at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, with second place in Group D at stake. Australia can secure the runner-up spot with a win or draw, while Paraguay need a result to avoid being pushed into the third-place calculation or out of contention depending on the final table.

The Socceroos have been forced into changes. Right-back Jacob Italiano is out with an adductor injury, joining winger Mat Leckie, who suffered a hamstring strain against the United States.

Tony Popovic has several replacement options, including Jason Geria, Kai Trewin, Nestory Irankunda, Connor Metcalfe, and Cristian Volpato, but has avoided confirming his lineup.

Paraguay are also weakened, with Miguel Almiron suspended after his red card against Turkiye.

The match also carries a major fan angle in Australia, where the noon kickoff has triggered workplace screenings, packed pubs, and a rare World Cup match in a favorable local time slot.

Norway vs France

Norway face France at 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time at Boston Stadium, with both teams already through and first place in Group I still to be decided. The match brings together two of the tournament’s biggest scoring threats, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, in one of the most attractive fixtures of the final group round.

Norway have beaten Iraq and Senegal, with Haaland and Martin Odegaard driving a side playing with confidence in its first World Cup since 1998.

France have also advanced after defeating Senegal and Iraq, with Mbappe scoring twice against Iraq on his 100th international appearance and Ousmane Dembele adding the third.

Didier Deschamps may consider rotation before the knockout stage, but France’s depth gives him room to protect players without weakening the team heavily.

The result will shape the Round of 32 route for both sides, but the match also gives each team a chance to measure its knockout-level ceiling against a serious opponent.

Senegal vs Iraq

Senegal meet Iraq at 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time at Toronto Stadium, in a must-win match for two teams still searching for their first point. France and Norway have already taken the top two places in Group I, leaving Senegal and Iraq to fight for third place and a possible route through the best third-placed teams.

Even the winner will have to wait for results elsewhere, but a draw would almost certainly end both campaigns.

Senegal enter under pressure after defeats to France and Norway. The Lions of Teranga were expected to compete strongly in the group, but defensive mistakes and injuries have left them facing an early exit. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been ruled out after injuring his knee against Norway, giving Senegal another problem before a match they must control.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, and Nicolas Jackson remain the key names for Senegal, whose attacking quality still makes them dangerous if they find rhythm early.

Iraq also arrive with a depleted attack. Aymen Hussein and Mohanad Ali are expected to miss the fixture, leaving Graham Arnold likely to rely more heavily on Ali Al-Hamadi and Ali Youssef. The Australian coach has insisted that Iraq still have a chance under the expanded 48-team format, but the team need a win, goals, and help from other groups to keep their first World Cup campaign since 1986 alive.