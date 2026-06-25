Iraq completes first multimodal TIR shipment linking Jordan to UAE

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has completed its first multimodal freight shipment under the International Road Transport (TIR) system, linking Jordan and the United Arab Emirates through Iraqi territory, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

The shipment traveled from Jordan's Aqaba Port by road through Jordan and Iraq before reaching Umm Qasr Port, where it was transferred by sea to Khalifa Port in the UAE.

Director General of Land Transport Department, Murtadha al-Shahmani, noted that the operation was supervised by Iraq's General Company for Land Transport and the Transport Ministry's TIR coordination office, in cooperation with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the General Commission of Customs, and the General Company for Ports of Iraq.

Earlier this month, Transport Ministry officials said the country had fully activated the TIR system, opening seven international trade corridors over the past eight months and facilitating more than 1,000 cross-border freight movements.