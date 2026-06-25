USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar held steady in Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil during Thursday trading, hovering around 157,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 156,850 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from Wednesday morning's session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,250 dinars and bought it at 156,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar eased, with selling prices at 156,650 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 156,550 dinars.