World Cup 2026 July 3 preview: Portugal-Croatia fixture headlines knockout slate

Shafaq News

Three World Cup knockout ties fill Friday’s Baghdad-time schedule, with Portugal facing Croatia, Switzerland meeting Algeria, and Australia taking on Egypt for places in the Round of 16.

Portugal and Croatia open the slate at 02:00, with the winner set to face Spain or Austria. Switzerland then play Algeria at 06:00, with the winner to meet Colombia or Ghana, before Australia face Egypt at 21:00 for a tie against Argentina or Cape Verde.

Portugal vs Croatia

Portugal-Croatia is the day’s headline fixture, bringing together Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric in Toronto in what could be one of their final World Cup knockout appearances.

Portugal reached the Round of 32 as Group K runners-up after drawing with DR Congo and Colombia and beating Uzbekistan 5-0. Coach Roberto Martinez described the knockout stage as a “second World Cup,” with his side still looking for a sharper attacking rhythm.

Croatia arrived through Group L after recovering from an opening defeat to England with wins over Panama and Ghana, keeping alive another tournament run for a team that reached the 2018 final and finished third in 2022.

Switzerland vs Algeria

The second fixture carries a different edge, with Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic facing Switzerland, the team he managed from 2014 to 2021.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has played down the idea of a clear favorite, while Algeria enter with technical quality, pressing intensity, and a chance to extend one of their strongest World Cup campaigns.

Australia vs Egypt

Australia-Egypt closes the schedule in Dallas, with Mohamed Salah’s fitness still the main question around Egypt’s attack.

Egypt reached the knockouts for the first time after previous group-stage exits in 1990 and 2018, finishing second in Group G after drawing with Belgium and Iran and beating New Zealand.

Australia advanced from Group D after beating Turkey, losing to the United States, and drawing with Paraguay, reaching the World Cup knockouts for the third time and seeking a first win beyond the group stage.