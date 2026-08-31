Shafaq News- Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, ending a 21-year Argentina career that included the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles, and 207 appearances.

The 39-year-old confirmed the decision in an Instagram post six weeks after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

“It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts deep down, but I understand that the time has come,” Messi wrote. “These words I wrote on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my father, I’m more convinced than before.”

Messi made his senior Argentina debut in 2005 and went on to become the country’s most-capped player.

After losing the 2014 World Cup final and three Copa America finals, he won his first major senior international trophy at the 2021 Copa America. Argentina then won the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup before retaining the Copa America in 2024.

Messi returned for a sixth World Cup in 2026 and captained Argentina to another final. His appearance against Spain was his 34th at the tournament, extending his record for the most World Cup matches played.

At 39 years and 25 days, he also became the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup final.

Messi remains with Inter Miami under a contract running through the end of the 2028 MLS season.