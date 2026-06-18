Messi's World Cup tears linked to father's illness

Shafaq News- Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi’s family confirmed that his father, Jorge, is under medical care and recovering after speculation spread over the Argentina captain’s tears following his first goal against Algeria at the World Cup.

Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, but the most emotional moment came after his opening goal. Following the match, Messi clarified that the reaction was unrelated to football, describing the previous days as difficult and complicated without providing further details.

The Messi family later issued a statement confirming that Jorge Messi is dealing with a health issue and remains under medical supervision.

“At this time, he is under medical follow-up, recovering and evolving favorably within the condition he is facing.”

The family did not disclose the nature of the illness, though it stressed that only Jorge Messi’s immediate family has accurate information about his condition, and any claims not issued directly by the family or through its official channels should not be considered reliable.

Jorge Messi, 68, has long been a central figure in his son’s career, serving as his father, adviser, and representative throughout Lionel Messi’s rise at Barcelona, his move to Paris Saint-Germain, and later his transfer to Inter Miami.

Messi and Argentina are now preparing to continue their World Cup campaign after opening Group J with a victory.