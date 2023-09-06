Lionel Messi's impact: Surge in Apple TV+ subscriptions and American Football League viewership

Shafaq News / A recent report has revealed the significant impact of Argentine football star Lionel Messi on the surge in subscriptions to Apple's live television streaming service and the American football league within the United States.

The Wall Street Journal cited a report from the analytics firm "Antenna", which indicated that the number of seasonal subscriptions for the American football league increased dramatically from 6,143 new subscriptions on July 20 to over 110,000 on July 21. This surge occurred on the day Messi played his first match with Inter Miami.

Jonathan Carson, CEO of Antenna, commented, "There's only one Lionel Messi, so this was a massive moment for sports in this country." He added, "While sports have always been reliant on stars, that has not historically translated into a massive increase in subscribers."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, stated, "We have exceeded our expectations when it comes to subscribers, and Messi's move to Inter Miami certainly contributed to that."

The Argentine star, who recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his national team in Qatar, officially joined Inter Miami in July in a deal worth $60 million annually, lasting until 2025.

Starting from September 1st, Apple sells the seasonal package for the American football league at $12.99 per month or $25 for the season, primarily for Apple TV+ subscribers. However, for non-subscribers of Apple TV, the price is $14.99 per month or $29 for the season.

Carson noted that "most people subscribing to sports services tend to be more loyal," and viewers who subscribe to streaming services for a specific event "are more likely to churn out after the event, as opposed to sports events that span multiple months."