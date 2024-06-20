PM Al-Sudani announces 3 projects to develop the sports sector in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani received a group of Iraqi athletes who won various medals in the West Asian Athletics Championships, which was recently held in Basra Governorate.

Al-Sudani, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, not only extended his congratulations but also shared his vision for the future, saying, "I appreciate the achievement of Iraqi sport and all Iraqis. I am thrilled to announce the launch of 3 future projects that will not only develop the sports sector but also elevate the status of Iraqi sport at the international level."

In this context, the first project (Olympic Champion) aims to prepare qualified champion players to participate in the 2028 and 2032 Olympics and plan to achieve the goal of obtaining Olympic medals. Through his second project, the Prime minister seeks to host the "West Asian Youth Olympics for Individual Games."

"This step confirms Iraq's ability to organize international tournaments and consolidate its stability successfully."

The third project allocates a budget to the Olympic federations to complete infrastructure facilities within the investment plan 2024-2025.

Al-Sudani said, "Congratulations on this success and excellence that has pleased all Iraqis. It is a joy to see the number of female players equal the number of male players; it is a positive indicator."

He added, "You accomplished an achievement despite the simple possibilities compared to other teams." He continued, "As a government, we consider sports to be an important element of the country, such as politics, economy, and other fields, and not as a means of entertainment."

Al-Sudani emphasized the government's unwavering support, stating, "The role of the athlete in international forums is as significant as that of a diplomat, minister, or prime minister in international political arenas. Our goal is to elevate the name of Iraq. The state's support and involvement in the field of sports will be as strong as in other fields."

"Sport today constitutes a significant economic investment and a tourism destination, enabling important opportunities to be achieved by hosting tournaments. According to this, we have set ambitious targets in the government program," adding, "In our calculations and the search for achievement, attention to individual games and other group games will be the same as football, the first mass game," he added, underlining the crucial role of sports in the country's development and international recognition.