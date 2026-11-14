Shafaq News- Basra

Iran defeated Palestine 2-0 in the Basra International Four Nations Tournament on Saturday, scoring twice in the second half to claim its first win in the competition.

The match kicked off at 6 p.m. Baghdad time at Basra International Stadium, also known as Palm Trunk Stadium.

Sardar Azmoun broke the deadlock in the 76th minute before Saleh Hardani doubled Iran's lead eight minutes later.

Palestine had been reduced to 10 players in the 64th minute after Amied Sawafteh was sent off.

The four-nation tournament runs through November 17 and features host Iraq, Iran, Palestine and Lebanon. Iraq and Lebanon drew 0-0 in Friday's opening match.

The tournament is being held during the international window, with its results counting toward the FIFA world rankings.