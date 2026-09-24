Shafaq News- Istanbul

Iraqi powerlifter Diaa Cengiz Ahmed claimed bronze in the 83-kg junior category at the Asian Powerlifting Championships in Turkiye on Thursday, opening Iraq’s medal account at the seven-day competition.

Ahmed, who represents North Gas Club and the Iraqi athletics team, secured the medal on the second day of the championships, which bring together top powerlifting competitors from across Asia.

North Gas Club President Warya Jalal described the medal as an important achievement for the club and Iraqi sport, noting that it reflects Ahmed’s development and the efforts invested in preparing him for domestic and international competitions.