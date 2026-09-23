Shafaq News- New York

Relations between France and Iraq are gaining momentum, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said Wednesday, describing the outlook for bilateral ties as promising.

Speaking exclusively to Shafaq News on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Confavreux noted that the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to France about 10 days ago underscored the strength of bilateral ties, with Paris as his first stop in Europe.

The visit also provided an important opportunity to expand the partnership between France and Iraq and broaden economic cooperation in key sectors, including energy, the environment, and culture. Security and defense cooperation were also discussed, with France supporting efforts to strengthen Iraq’s capabilities in ways that reinforce its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Confavreux added.

Addressing regional tensions and maritime navigation, the French official said Paris was pursuing a diplomatic initiative to draft a United Nations Security Council resolution focused specifically on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. “The initiative aims to reduce the risks and pressures facing global energy markets, which France considers a shared international interest requiring urgent action.”

Turning to Gaza, Confavreux described the situation in the Palestinian territory as catastrophic, calling on the international community to uphold its responsibilities and reject any “double standards.”

He stressed that steps taken so far, including the ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the resumption of humanitarian aid, remained far from sufficient given the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the accelerating pace of settlement expansion in the West Bank.