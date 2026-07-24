John returns to Hartlepool on permanent deal

Shafaq News- London

Cameron John has completed a permanent move to Hartlepool United, signing a one-year contract with the club holding the option of a second year, the National League side confirmed on Friday.

The 26-year-old defender arrives as a free agent after leaving York City at the expiry of his contract earlier this summer. He spent last season on a season-long loan at Hartlepool from York, having joined the Minstermen in 2024, and established himself as a regular and one of the club's standout performers.

John, a versatile left-sided player who can operate at left-back or centre-half, scored twice in 40 appearances for Pools during the loan spell. The permanent switch follows repeated interest from Hartlepool in converting the deal, with John having earlier stated a desire to remain.

"It's really good to be back," John said. "It has been in the works for a while, and I'm just glad to finally get it done. I can't wait to be back playing in front of the fans."

The defender, who was open about how much he enjoyed his loan season, said the move marked a shift after a career built largely on temporary spells, and that he intended to use it to push on.

Romford-born, John came through the Southend United academy before moving to Wolves in 2015, with subsequent spells at Doncaster Rovers, Rochdale and York. He said he wanted to draw on that Football League and National League experience to help a young Hartlepool squad.