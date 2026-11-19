Shafaq News- Pattaya

Iraqi para table tennis player Najla Imad won Iraq's first gold medal at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, defeating her Ukrainian opponent 3–1 in the final.

Imad became the first Iraqi player to reach the championship final after defeating her Polish opponent 3–0 in the round of 16, her French opponent by the same score in the quarterfinals, and her Russian opponent 3–0 in the semifinals.

The Iraqi Table Tennis Federation hailed the victory as a “historic achievement,” congratulating Imad and acknowledging the contributions of her coach, Haider Salim, and Iraqi National Paralympic Table Tennis Federation President Louay Al-Saray.