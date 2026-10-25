Shafaq News- Nicosia

Ten medals, including four silver and six bronze, marked the Iraqi national Football Tennis team's campaign at the World Championships in Cyprus, where 32 countries competed across multiple events.

The four silver medals came in the men's mixed, youth mixed, men's doubles and men's trios events, according to the National Olympic Committee.

The team also secured bronze medals in six categories: boys' doubles, boys' trios, women's singles, women's doubles, women's trios and men's singles.

Safaa Sahib, head of the Iraqi Football Tennis Federation, praised the performances of the national team's male and female players, crediting their preparation and determination for the results.