Iraq touch down in Canada for Senegal decisive clash

Shafaq News- Toronto

The Iraqi national football team arrived in Canada on Wednesday as part of their preparations for the decisive clash with Senegal in the third round of Group I matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The “Lions of Mesopotamia” are set to face the African side on Friday, June 26, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time at Toronto Stadium.

Iraq enter the game under pressure, needing all three points to keep their hopes of advancing alive and stay in contention as one of the best third-placed teams in the group.

The squad are expected to be without forwards Ayman Hussein and Mohanad Ali, prompting Coach Arnold to rely on Ali Al-Hamadi and Ali Youssef to lead the attack.

Iraq opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back defeats, falling 4–1 to Norway and 3–0 to France, results that leave little margin for error going forward. Attention is also turning to the stands, where a strong turnout from the Iraqi community in Canada is expected.