Iraq face exit after France defeat

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

France pushed Iraq to the brink of World Cup elimination with a 3-0 win in Group I on Monday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Ousmane Dembele adding a third after a long weather delay in Philadelphia.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a left-footed strike from outside the area, giving France early control against an Iraq side forced into long spells of defending.

The match was then disrupted by severe thunderstorms and lightning, with halftime extended by nearly two hours before play resumed at Lincoln Financial Field.

France remained in command after the restart. Mbappe doubled the lead in the 54th minute after Iraq failed to deal with pressure near their own goal, before Dembele sealed the result in the 66th minute following another French attack.

The win gave France six points from two matches and secured their place in the knockout rounds, following their 3-1 victory over Senegal in the opening round.

Iraq’s defeat followed a 4-1 loss to Norway and left Graham Arnold’s side needing a win over Senegal in their final group match to preserve any chance of reaching the round of 32.

Iraq had brief moments through Zidane Iqbal and their forward line, but France controlled the key spaces, limited clear chances, and punished every major lapse with the efficiency expected from one of the tournament favorites.