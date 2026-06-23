Iraq attack depleted before Senegal World Cup decider

Shafaq News- Toronto

Iraq suffered another attacking blow before their decisive World Cup match against Senegal, with striker Muhannad Ali “Mimi” ruled out through injury and Aymen Hussein also unlikely to recover in time.

A source in Iraq’s medical staff told Shafaq News that Muhannad Ali will not be available for the June 26 match against Senegal in the final round of Group I. The injury will keep the forward out for the rest of Iraq’s World Cup campaign, including any Round of 32 match if the team manage to advance.

Muhannad Ali had already missed Iraq’s 3-0 defeat to France after sustaining an injury during training in the United States, raising doubts over his availability for the remaining group fixtures.

His absence adds to Graham Arnold’s attacking problems after Aymen Hussein was forced off in the first half against France with a groin injury. Hussein’s injury is also expected to keep him out of the Senegal match, leaving Iraq without two of their main attacking options for a fixture they must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Arnold is expected to rely on Ali Al-Hamadi and Ali Youssef in attack, with tactical changes possible to compensate for the absence of both Muhannad Ali and Hussein.

Iraq lost their first two Group I matches, falling 4-1 to Norway before losing 3-0 to France in a match interrupted for nearly two hours by severe weather in Philadelphia. The defeats left Iraq without a point before the final group round, but the expanded 48-team format still offers a narrow route to the Round of 32 through the ranking of the best third-placed teams.

Iraq need to beat Senegal and wait for results elsewhere to determine whether their campaign can continue.