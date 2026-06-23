Iraq striker Aymen Hussein faces injury layoff

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein is likely to miss his team's crucial World Cup group-stage clash against Senegal after suffering a groin injury during Tuesday's match against France, according to an initial medical assessment obtained by Shafaq News.

The injury adds to Iraq's concerns ahead of its final group-stage fixture, with Hussein serving as the team's main attacking threat and scorer of its only goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A medical source within the Iraqi national team indicated that the forward sustained an adductor muscle injury. He was forced off in the 26th minute and replaced by Ali Al-Hamadi.

The match was suspended at halftime for nearly two hours because of adverse weather conditions before resuming and ending in a 3-0 defeat for Iraq.