Shafaq News- Munich

England captain Harry Kane will be out for months after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Friday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne, Bayern Munich said.

Kane, 33, went down after a challenge by Cologne defender Joel Schmied at the Allianz Arena. Tom Bischof replaced him in the 20th minute with Bayern trailing 1-0. Nathaniel Brown equalized before halftime.

The Ballon d’Or winner has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 16 competitive appearances for Bayern this season.

Bayern gave no exact return date. England faces Norway in the Nations League quarterfinals on March 27 and 30, 2027.