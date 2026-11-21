Shafaq News- Washington

The FBI is investigating a suspected breach of a nationwide database that US law enforcement agencies use to check arrest warrants, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

The system averaged 10.7 million transactions a day in fiscal year 2025, FBI figures show.

The possible intrusion came to light in recent days, CNN said. A former FBI official who led investigations into cybercriminal groups expressed concern to the outlet that hackers might have accessed sensitive information and could compromise the accuracy of records officers rely on.

The FBI did not immediately comment.

In September, the hacking group ShinyHunters accessed a separate FBI recruitment website, compromising personal data belonging to current and former employees, US media reported.

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