Golden Boot or Golden Ball? World Cup 2026 stars chase history

Shafaq News

The World Cup title is not the only race beginning in North America. As 48 teams enter the biggest tournament in football history, the chase for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball brings another layer to the 2026 edition.

The Golden Boot goes to the tournament’s top scorer. The Golden Ball goes to the best player. One rewards goals, the other rewards influence, leadership, and the ability to shape the biggest matches.

The tournament has expanded from 32 to 48 teams, with 12 groups, a new Round of 32, and 104 matches across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. More teams and more knockout fixtures mean more opportunities for forwards, especially those playing for countries expected to go deep.

Golden Boot Race

Kylian Mbappe begins as the clearest name in the Golden Boot conversation. The France captain won the award in 2022 with eight goals and already has 12 World Cup goals, placing him within range of German national Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16. France also have the squad depth to give Mbappe a long tournament, which is often the real key to winning the top-scorer race.

Erling Haaland is playing his first World Cup and arrives as one of the most feared finishers in football. Norway are not among the traditional favorites, but with Martin Odegaard creating chances behind him, Haaland has the profile of a striker who can turn a group stage into a personal scoring run.

Harry Kane is another obvious contender. The England captain won the Golden Boot in 2018 with six goals and remains one of the most reliable scorers in international football. England’s route, penalty duties, and attacking depth keep him firmly in the race.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo give the award another historic edge. Both are set for a sixth World Cup, and both could use the tournament as a final chance to add to their World Cup scoring records. Messi enters with 13 World Cup goals, while Ronaldo remains Portugal’s all-time scoring icon and is still chasing the one title missing from his international career.

Golden Ball Race

The Golden Ball is harder to predict because it usually follows the tournament story; the best player award often goes to someone whose team reaches the final stages. Messi won it in 2014 and again in 2022, Luka Modric won it after dragging Croatia to the 2018 final, and Diego Forlan took it in 2010 after leading Uruguay to the semifinals.

That makes Mbappe one of the strongest candidates again. If France reach another semifinal or final, his goals, speed, and role as captain will put him near the top of the race.

Messi also remains impossible to ignore, as Argentina arrive as defending champions, and if they survive deep into the knockout rounds, every Messi performance will carry award weight.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal could be the tournament’s great new-generation story. Spain are among the strongest favorites, and Yamal’s mix of youth, creativity, and final-third danger makes him one of the most watched players in the competition.

The Golden Boot will reward the scorer who turns chances into numbers. The Golden Ball will reward the player who turns numbers into a tournament story.