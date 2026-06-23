Ghana frustrate England in World Cup stalemate

Shafaq News- Boston

Ghana denied England early control of Group L on Tuesday, holding Thomas Tuchel’s side to a 0-0 draw at Boston Stadium after a disciplined defensive performance that kept both teams waiting to secure their place in the World Cup knockout rounds.

England entered the match after a 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana had opened with a 1-0 victory over Panama, leaving both sides able to move close to the Round of 32 with a win.

Tuchel made two defensive changes, bringing in Djed Spence and Marc Guehi for Nico O’Reilly and John Stones. England started with Jordan Pickford, Spence, Ezri Konsa, Guehi, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, and Noni Madueke.

England controlled possession for long spells but lacked sharpness around the penalty area, with Kane often crowded out and Bellingham unable to find consistent space between Ghana’s midfield and defense.

Ghana, coached by Carlos Queiroz, stayed compact and narrow, forcing England wide and defending the box with enough discipline to limit clear chances. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare also held firm when England increased pressure.

Ghana’s threat came mainly in transition, with Antoine Semenyo and substitute Prince Kwabena Adu stretching England late and forcing Tuchel’s side to defend open spaces after committing numbers forward.

The match’s main flashpoint came when Pickford collided with Adu outside the penalty area. The incident was checked by VAR, but no foul or card was given.

Tuchel introduced Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford in search of a breakthrough, but England’s attacking rhythm remained blunt against Ghana’s organized block.

Ghana also played through a hostile atmosphere around Thomas Partey, who was jeered by sections of the England support whenever he touched the ball.

The draw moved England and Ghana to four points from two matches, keeping both in strong positions before the final round but leaving Group L unresolved. England will face Panama in their last group match, while Ghana meet Croatia in a fixture that could decide whether Queiroz’s side reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.