US airstrike kills senior ISIS figure in northwest Syria

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday the killing of a senior ISIS leader in an airstrike in northwestern Syria.

CENTCOM said it carried out the airstrike on June 19, adding that the precision strike killed Ali Hussein al-Alawi, and the operation was part of ongoing US efforts to disrupt and eliminate militants seeking to attack Americans abroad or inside the United States.

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to eliminating the remaining ISIS elements to ensure its enduring defeat Commander Gen. Brad Cooper said. “We will continue to defend the American homeland, our service members, and our allies and partners throughout the region.”