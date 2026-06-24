Dollar rises in Baghdad, falls in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday's trading higher in Baghdad and lower in Erbil, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session's 156,850 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,500 dinars and bought it at 156,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,450 dinars and buying prices at 156,400 dinars.