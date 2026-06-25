Arab teams lead World Cup own-goal tally with seven

Shafaq News- Washington

Arab national teams have accounted for seven of the 11 own goals scored at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, surpassing the tally of tournament top scorer Lionel Messi.

The tournament has produced 11 own goals, more than double the five scored by Argentina captain Messi, who currently leads the Golden Boot race.

The own goals were scored by Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla, Switzerland's Miro Muheim, Egypt's Mohamed Hany, Iraq's Aymen Hussein, Jordan's Yazan Al-Arab, Qatar's Mohammed Manai and Mahmoud Abu Nada, Australia's Cameron Burgess, Saudi Arabia's Hassan Al-Tambakti, Uzbekistan's Abdulwahid Ne'matov, and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Messi tops the scoring chart with five goals, followed by France's Kylian Mbappe, Norway's Erling Haaland, and Brazil's Vinicius Junior with four each.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari, Canada's Jonathan David, Germany's Deniz Undav, Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, and Brazil's Matheus Cunha have each scored three goals.

The World Cup Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament's leading scorer, with assists and minutes played used as tiebreakers if players finish level on goals.