Iraqi Christian Alliance condemns calls to dismantle Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Christian Alliance* in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on Thursday condemned remarks by New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed/NGM) leader Shaswar Abdulwahid, calling for the dismantling of the Kurdistan Region.

The Alliance said the Kurdistan Region is a constitutionally recognized entity approved under Iraq's constitution and warned that calls to abolish it undermine the country's political and social stability.

“The Kurdistan Region has long served as a safe haven for Christians and other minority communities, protecting religious freedoms and supporting the preservation of Syriac, Assyrian, Chaldean, Armenian, and Turkmen languages and cultures,” the alliance continued, urging Abdulwahid to retract his remarks and adopt a “responsible political discourse that respects the constitution and state institutions.”

The coalition also called on Iraq and Kurdistan Region’s authorities, including judicial bodies, to take the necessary legal and constitutional measures to protect the Region's constitutional status and counter rhetoric that could “fuel division” or threaten public stability.

*The Christian Alliance in Iraq is a broad political and social coalition that brings together the parties, movements, and organizations representing the country's four Christian communities, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Assyrians, and Armenians. Its members include the Chaldean Democratic Union Party, the Chaldean National Congress, the Syriac Union Party, the Chaldean League, the Shlama Foundation, the Administrative Body of the Armenian Orthodox Church, and the Armenian Association.