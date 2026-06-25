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CBI forex sales down 36% in 2026

CBI forex sales down 36% in 2026
2026-06-25T11:13:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) foreign currency sales fell 36% during the first five months of 2026, totaling $22.531 billion compared with $35.201 billion in the same period last year.

According to CBI data, cash sales reached $1.038 billion between January and May, while $21.493 billion was allocated to boosting banks' balances outside the foreign currency sale window. No sales were recorded through international transfers or settlements.

In May alone, the bank sold $5.191 billion, down from $6.937 billion in April and $7.010 billion in May 2025. Of May's total, $250 million came through cash sales, while $4.941 billion was used to reinforce banks' balances outside the currency sale window, accounting for the bulk of the monthly total.

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