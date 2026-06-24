3M+ Iranians enter Iraq for Ashura

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

More than three million Iranian pilgrims have entered Iraq for Ashura, the annual Shia commemoration of the killing of Imam Hussein Bin Ali, the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE), including about 400,000 who crossed the land border in a single day, Iran’s state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said the arrivals were part of a continuing flow of pilgrims heading to Karbala for the 10th of Muharram, which falls on Thursday, June 25, according to the Islamic calendar used in Iraq and Iran.

The figure places Iranian arrivals alone within the lower range of Ashura’s overall turnout in Iraq. Tourism and Antiquities Ministry spokesperson Hatem Al-Azzawi had told Shafaq News that Ashura draws about five to six million visitors, largely concentrated in Karbala, while Arbaeen can bring more than 20 million visitors.

Karbala draws millions of Shia Muslims each year for Ashura, particularly to the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Al-Abbas.

Read more: Muharram in Iraq: New year becomes a season of mourning