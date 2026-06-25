FIFA allows “Pride” flags at Egypt-Iran match despite objections

Shafaq News- Seattle

FIFA confirmed that rainbow flags will be allowed inside Seattle Stadium for Egypt’s World Cup match against Iran, despite objections from both football federations to Pride-related activities surrounding the fixture.

The Group G match, scheduled for Friday, coincides with Seattle’s annual “Pride” weekend and has been designated locally as a Pride Match by the city’s World Cup host committee.

Rainbow flags and other inclusion-related items will be permitted inside the venue, provided they comply with FIFA's stadium rules on size, safety, and political messaging. The governing body also clarified that the Pride events are organized by Seattle’s local host committee, not by FIFA.

The Egyptian and Iranian football associations had asked FIFA to prevent Pride-related activities during the match, arguing they conflict with the cultural and religious values of the participating nations. However, Seattle organizers told US media that the events will proceed because they are part of the city's “long-established Pride weekend,” rather than activities created specifically for the World Cup.

Neither football association has threatened to withdraw from the fixture or forfeit the match.