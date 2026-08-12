Drones crash in Erbil, causing damage and fire

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four unidentified drones crashed on Wednesday in separate areas under the Soran Independent Administration, north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with no casualties reported.

According to preliminary information obtained by Shafaq News, debris from one of the drones fell on a civilian home in the center of Soran district, causing material damage to the building. Two other drones crashed near a village in Khalifan district, while the fourth fell on Mount Bani Harir in Harir subdistrict, sparking a fire in the mountainous brushland.

Amjad Hussein, an official of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party, told Shafaq News that Iran on Tuesday attacked the group’s headquarters in the Alana Valley area, leaving two members slightly wounded and causing material damage to the premises.

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, PM Masrour Barzani said attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region “came either directly from Iran or from inside Iraq through some militias.”