Oil Ministry denies blocking crude exports through Hormuz

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Oil on Wednesday denied statements by a member of parliament alleging that a corruption-tainted dispute with the Ministry of Transport was obstructing crude oil exports, explaining that maritime crude transport falls outside the remit of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), and that the transport company at the center of the allegation owns no tankers of its own.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Hiyam al-Yasiri, a member of parliament for the Reconstruction and Development bloc, led by former PM Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, accused the Ministry of Oil and SOMO of refusing to export crude through the Strait of Hormuz aboard Iraqi tankers belonging to the Ministry of Transport, despite “American and Iranian security approvals.” She attributed the refusal to suspicions of corruption and the imposition of personal control.

In a statement, the ministry said cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Transport and all state institutions is proceeding “at the highest levels” to raise export volumes and increase financial returns.

Maritime transport of crude oil and petroleum products is the responsibility of the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company, not SOMO, the statement said, pointing out that the ministry had circulated the maritime transport company's contact details to the international firms it works with so they could discuss operating tankers the company leases, since it holds no vessels of its own. "The arrangement involves no conflict."

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