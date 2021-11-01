Iraq yields +7.5 billion dollars from crude sales in October, SOMO survey 

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 7.5 billion dollars from oil sales last October, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 96,708,660 barrels, yielding 7,680,000,000 dollars, SOMO survey said.

Exports from Oilfields in Mid and south Iraq were 93,386,975 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields exports, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 3,011,917 barrels.

Daily production stood at 3,120,000 barrels, averaging 79.376 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.