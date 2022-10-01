Iraq yields +8.7 billion dollars from crude sales in September, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 8.7 billion dollars from oil sales in September 2022, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 98,765,153 barrels, yielding 8.773 billion dollars, the SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 96,445,421 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed 2,169,180 barrels.

The daily production averaged 3.292 million barrels per day at an average price of 88.83 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.