China ranks first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced that the Chinese oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil in November 2022.

According to SOMO statistics, 38 international companies bought Iraqi oil the last November.

China ranked first with ten companies, followed by India (seven companies) and the United States (four companies). Italy and South Korea rank fourth with three companies each, then Greece with two companies.

A company from Turkey, Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, the British Netherlands, Kuwait, Russia, France, and the UAE purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased Iraqi oil are India's Baharat, Italy's ENI, and US's Exxon Mobil.

The oil quantities are exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.