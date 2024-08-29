Iraq's oil exports exceed 108 M barrels in July

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that the total oil exports for July surpassed 108 million barrels of crude, according to the final statistics released by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO).

The ministry’s statement revealed that the volume of crude oil exports reached 108,053,356 barrels for the month. Of this total, 106,125,200 barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq, while exports from the Qayyarah field amounted to 1,928,156 barrels.