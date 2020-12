Iraq's financial revenues from oil exports exceeded $ 3 billion in November

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-01T12:41:59+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday that the total exports and revenues achieved last November, according to the preliminary statistics issued by SOMO, had reached more than 81 million barrels and 3 billion dollars respectively

