Iraq's crude exports to US declined last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the United States have seen a marked contraction, dropping to an average of 102 barrels per day (bpd) in the preceding week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on the weekend.

This contrasts a trend in the United States' broader crude oil intake from a select group of nine key exporters.

In the referenced week, the average daily import stood at 5.833 million barrels – a slight rise of 124,000 barrels per day when juxtaposed with the figures from the preceding week, which registered at 5.709 million barrels per day.

Specifically, the EIA data saw a reduction in Iraqi crude exports to the US market. Declining by 94 barrels per day from the previous week, the average daily export from Iraq adjusted to 122 thousand barrels.

The data underscores a sustained dependence on Canada, which held its position as the foremost US oil supplier, averaging 3.611 million bpd over the past week. Following Canada, Mexico took the second spot, with a daily average of 882,000 barrels. Other key suppliers include Saudi Arabia, exporting an average of 313 bpd, and Columbia, contributing a daily average of 287,000 barrels.

Further down the list, Brasil supplied 224 barrels daily, while Nigeria and Ecuador exported 192,000 and 157,000 bpd, respectively. Libya dwindled in the bottom of the list with 45,000 bpd.