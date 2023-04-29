German police remove Muslim child from family over alleged anti-LGBT teachings

Shafaq News/ German police took a Muslim child from his family in the city of Bremerhaven after raising concerns that the family was teaching the child that "transgender and "homosexuals" are unacceptable in the religion of Islam.

The police confirmed that the incident occurred this week but did not provide reasons for removing the child from the family. Instead, they claimed that the circulated video was accompanied by "false allegations" and that the child welfare agency is always a last resort, only happening for severe reasons.

The incident occurred as part of a court-ordered procedure aimed at caring for two children. The family members were seen shouting at the officers during the incident, claiming that the child suffers from some health problems.