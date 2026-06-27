Dembele joins World Cup scoring race with hat-trick

Shafaq News

France forward Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick against Norway in the third round of Group I, lifting his 2026 World Cup tally to four goals and moving into contention for the tournament's top-scorer race.

His opener came in the seventh minute, followed by a second in the 20th and a third in the 32nd, two from inside the penalty area. The first-half burst put France ahead before the break.

Dembele opened his account in France's earlier match against Iraq and now sits level with teammate Kylian Mbappe and Norway forward Erling Haaland, each on four.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi leads the scoring chart with five, after a hat-trick against Algeria and two goals against Austria.