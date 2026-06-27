Iraqi judiciary helped foil terror plots abroad, says top judge

Shafaq News- Milano

Iraqi judicial cooperation with international partners has helped uncover and prevent terrorist crimes in several Arab and European countries, as well as the United States, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan stated on Saturday.

Speaking during a dialogue session of Arab supreme court presidents in Milan, Italy, Zaidan said Iraq's Constitution and the Supreme Judicial Council Law guarantee the full independence of the judiciary, making it a separate authority free from interference by the legislative and executive branches or any other entity.

He also highlighted the establishment of the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, describing it as the council's main platform for cross-border judicial coordination. The center facilitates the exchange of judicial information and evidence, processes requests for legal assistance, and supports the recovery of fugitives, assets, and the investigation of transnational cases.