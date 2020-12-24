Iraqi judiciary takes measures against 13 private banks, following violations of the currency auction

Shafaq News / Al-Rusafa investigation court decided to take legal measures against thirteen banks for violations of entering the currency auction without submitting customs permits that support the entry of goods, tax accounting, and suspicions of falsifying documents.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement today that the court decided to bring in the authorized directors of the violating banks due to their breach of the due diligence procedures imposed by the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Law No. (39) of 2015.

Moreover, the Supreme Judicial Council directed in a circular yesterday to all investigation courts, to take legal measures against everyone who caused damage to the national economy, whether from foreign currency dealers or monopolistic merchants of goods, food commodities, and essential commodities people need daily.

In a statement, the Council requested the Ministry of the Interior to instruct the competent police directorates to conduct inspection tours of wholesale stores and places where foreign currency is sold.

The statement noted that the investigation court specialized in combating money laundering began several days ago to investigate the auction of selling foreign currency and violations of the law by some private banks.

Furthermore, the competent judge stated that the investigation had reached advanced stages and revealed illegal operations and fraud to participate in the auction of selling currency and smuggling foreign currency outside the country.

The Ministry of Interior had deployed detachments to monitor economic violations in the markets to control prices.

"The Ministry's role is limited to monitoring the prices set by the relevant authorities," said the ministry's spokesman, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna.

It is worth noting that Iraqi Minister of the interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, had confirmed earlier that detachments were deployed in all governorates to implement the law against those trying to tamper with prices, taking advantage of the crisis.